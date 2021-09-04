Police chase Milwaukee parking enforcement car; suspect arrested

article

The Muskego Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" on Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to Muskego police, the incident started when officers assisted New Berlin police in the pursuit. The suspect was driving a city of Milwaukee parking enforcement vehicle that was reported stolen around 5:50 p.m.

Near Moorland Road and Commerce Center Parkway, a Muskego officer deployed a tire deflation device – but it was unsuccessful. The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a gas station convenience store near Moorland and Janesville roads.

When a Muskego officer tried to stop the suspect car in the parking lot, police said the suspect hit the officer's squad and fled north onto Moorland Road. The suspect then hit a citizen's vehicle that had two people inside before going around it. The officer's squad was hit a second time as the suspect continued to flee.

The pursuit ended and the lone suspect was arrested. Officers used a taser during the arrest, police said.

Police said there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

A shelter in place alert had been issued for an area near Janesville Road and Parkland Drive around 5:30 p.m. That alert was lifted around 6:30 p.m.