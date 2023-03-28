Muskego hit-and-run crash; police seek pickup truck, driver

article

Muskego police are asking for your help to locate a red pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash with building structures on N. Cape Road early on Sunday, March 26.

Officials say around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, a red 2003-2005 Cummins Diesel Dodge Ram pickup truck (similar to the one pictured) hit structures on private property located on N. Cape Road near Loomis Road.

The suspect vehicle will have severe front end and driver's side damage, officials say. Specifically, it is missing the driver's side rearview mirror and has a broken driver's side brake lamp. A piece of red trim that would normally be attached directly below the head lamps was also located on crash scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect vehicle has an aftermarket LED light bar located on top of the cab as well as aftermarket LED headlamps, high lumen, that emit a bluish hue.

If you have information that could help Muskego police locate this vehicle, you are urged to call 262-679-4130.