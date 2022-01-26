Muskego home robbery, pursuit, 3 arrested in New Berlin

Three people were arrested after a report of an armed robbery and subsequent police pursuit in Muskego Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to police, officers responded to a home on S. Karen Court shortly after 4 p.m. for the robbery report. It was learned those responsible had fled in a white Audi sedan.

An officer spotted the vehicle leaving the area, and a pursuit ensued, later terminated on Hillendale Drive.

New Berlin police assisted in the search for those in the vehicle after it was found on S. Racine Place in New Berlin. Two of the occupants fled on foot and were found at the BP gas station on College Avenue in New Berlin.

Those two people and a third person who was located with the vehicle were arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.