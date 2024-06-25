Muskego armed robbery; police seek male suspect

article

Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Muskego Walmart on Saturday, June 22.

The Muskego Police Department said it happened at approximately 8:36 p.m.

Police said the male subject entered the store, walked to the customer service counter, displayed a firearm and forced an employee to unwillingly hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. The male was last seen getting in a vehicle and exiting the parking lot.

Via Muskego Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskego Police at 262-679-4130.