Muskego armed robbery; police seek male suspect
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Police are looking for a male suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened at the Muskego Walmart on Saturday, June 22.
The Muskego Police Department said it happened at approximately 8:36 p.m.
Police said the male subject entered the store, walked to the customer service counter, displayed a firearm and forced an employee to unwillingly hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. The male was last seen getting in a vehicle and exiting the parking lot.
Via Muskego Police
Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskego Police at 262-679-4130.