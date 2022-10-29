Muskego and Vilter shooting; man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.