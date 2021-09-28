Musical instrument drive for kids Saturday, multiple locations

article

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) will hold a regional instrument drive on Saturday, Oct. 2 for southeast Wisconsin families who cannot afford to rent or buy an instrument on their own.

WCM is accepting donations of gently used instruments that will be cleaned, repaired, and then given to students and community members who have expressed an interest in learning to play music.

There will be four collection centers where instruments can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (locations listed below). Those interested in supporting this effort but without an instrument to give, can donate to the Instrument Repair Fund online.

Needed instruments

Brass (Trombone, Trumpet, French Horn, Tuba, Euphonium, Various Horns)

Strings (Cello, Double Bass, Harp, Viola, Violin)

Guitar (Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Classical Guitar, Electric Bass, Ukulele)

Winds (Clarinet, Flute, Oboe, Bassoon, Piccolo, Saxophone - all types)

Percussion (Complete Drum Sets)

Accessories (New Instrument Cases, Instrument Cleaning Supplies)

Right now, there not a need for pianos, organs, kazoos, recorders, hand drums, cajons, frame drums, congas, and bongos. WCM prefers that donated instruments come with a case.

Collection center locations

McIntosh|Goodrich Mansion

1584 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee



Audubon Court Shopping Center

333 W. Brown Deer Road, Fox Point



Brass Bell Music Store

210 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee

Music & Arts

12805 W. Janesville Road, Muskego

Following the Oct. 2 drive, donations will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis at the McIntosh|Goodrich mansion.

Since 2017, WCM has collected and re-homed over 300 instruments thanks to the generosity of the Milwaukee community.