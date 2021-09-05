Expand / Collapse search

Music festival for suicide prevention, mental health advocacy

Franklin
The Rock hosted a music festival for suicide prevention and mental health advocacy.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - For the first time in two years, the Labor of Love Music Festival returned – and all for a good cause.

"We’re a suicide prevention, mental health advocacy organization, here out of southeastern Wisconsin and we hold this annual music festival to bring awareness to the struggles that people are having and the programs that are available to them and the public," said Robert Stevens, Just Live Inc., organizer.

It is called the Labor of Love Music Festival. It is in its 12th year. It was virtual in 2020.

"We like to embrace the fact this is a celebration of life," Stevens said.

But this Labor Day weekend, it was back in person – with live music at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

"This is our third year of being involved with ‘Labor of Love’ and I think it’s probably the most important and meaningful gig we do all year," said Jenna Rae, singer for Jenna & Martin. "There is just a mental health crisis in this country and definitely with musicians – I just think it’s really important that they raise a lot of money."

"Every dollar makes a tremendous difference, especially when we see the kind of stress on our programs that this last year has had," Stevens said.

You can learn much more about Just Live, Inc. – and even consider a donation.

