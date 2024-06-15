Brooklands Splashpad shooting: At least 9 wounded in Rochester Hills; suspect contained

At least nine people, possibly 10 were shot at the Brooklands Splashpad in Spencer Park, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in what appears to be a random attack.

The youngest victim is 8 years old, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who said the shooter is believed to be contained in a residence nearby at the Dequindre Estates mobile home park. Watch our continuing coverage in the live player above.

"I think I heard them telling him to come out," said Logan Sherill an onlooker near the mobile home park from what seemed to be a loud speaker.

A 9mm pistol and three empty magazines were recovered by investigators, meaning possibly up to 28 shots were fired, Bouchard said.

The sheriff said the attack happened at about 5:11 p.m. the suspect got out of a car and began shooting at the splashpad, located near Auburn and John R.

It is unclear if the suspect has access to more weapons inside the home. Negotiators and SWAT are in the area near a residence in the area of Dequindre and Hamlin Road in Shelby Township.

Police are urging people to avoid the ongoing police operation.

"One of our sergeants from Rochester Hills was actually listening to a new technology we deployed called Live 911, and heard the call come in, before it was even dispatched and immediately self-directed himself and he was on scene within two minutes."

The victims suffered various stages of injuries with at least one having been treated and released, he said. At least four area hospitals are treating victims from the attack.

Detectives and victim advocates are at each of the hospitals, Bouchard said.

"It's a gut-punch," he said. "We're not fully comprehending what happened at Oxford and now we have another complete tragedy that we're dealing with."

Anyone sheltering in place in the immediate vicinity of the shooting scene are free to leave with the suspect contained at a residence a little farther away at the Shelby Township border.

Congressman John James (R) was downtown for former President Donald Trump's visit to Turning Point USA's convention at Huntington Place and rushed to the area once news broke of the shooting.

"Under no circumstances in this country, particularly in Rochester Hills, should fathers be spending Father's Day in a hospital," he said. "We're doing everything we possibly can to help the families in need. And (I want to) give a shout-out to first responders who mitigated further damage and who are still in harm's way to bring resolution to this crisis."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a message about the shooting on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills," she said. "We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials."

This story will be updated as more information is available.