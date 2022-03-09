Expand / Collapse search

Multiple drug overdose incidents: Kenosha PD trying to locate source

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police tweeted out an "awareness alert" on Wednesday, March 9 in connection with multiple drug overdose incidents in the last two weeks.

Officials say some of those overdose incidents resulted in death.

Kenosha police suspect fentanyl laced heroin to be rampant in their city – and they are working on locating and stopping the source, officials say.

