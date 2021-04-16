Multiple agencies investigate bomb threat at Waukesha West HS

article

Officials are investigating an anonymous bomb threat made to the principal at Waukesha West High School around 10 a.m. Friday, the school district announced.

The threat noted a specific classroom and time of day and the school's administration and resource officer initiated an evacuation of the building, according to a release.

The Waukesha Police and Fire Departments responded for a sweep of the building. The Waukesha Police Department reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to have bomb dogs search the specified area contained within the anonymous threat, a release said.

After the dogs searched and found nothing, law enforcement provided an all-clear and West High School resumed school for the day.

No additional information is being provided at this time.