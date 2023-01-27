Crash between Janseville, Beloit shuts down I-39/90

article

A multi-vehicle crash shutdown Interstate 39/90 in Rock County Friday afternoon, Jan. 27 between Beloit and Janesville.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the severe winter weather – snow, ice and whiteout conditions – are believed to be what caused the initial crash.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, blocking traffic in both directions. Southbound traffic was diverted at Avalon Road, and northbound traffic was diverted at Shopiere Road.

State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. As of 6 a.m. Friday, the Beloit area had seen 2.2 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

One person was injured, state patrol said. Dozens of vehicles were involved in the pileup; according to WMTV in Madison, the Rock County Communications Center said 20-50 vehicles may have been involved.

I-39/90 at S of Woodman Rd

A nearby WisDOT traffic camera shows a long line of vehicles stuck in traffic near the scene.

Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected on Saturday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.