Multi-county police chase; Racine man charged, accused of taking squad car

Prosecutors say a 26-year-old man led officers on a daylong series of pursuits across southeastern Wisconsin, at one point jumping into a squad car and nearly hitting police.

What we know:

Giontae Dixon faces 10 counts, including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and carjacking, after what investigators describe as incidents unfolding in three cities on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Authorities say it began just before 4 a.m. near an Oak Creek motel, where officers responding to an altercation learned Dixon had an open warrant. When they tried to arrest him, prosecutors say he sped away in a white Dodge Caravan.

About 5:45 a.m., investigators allege Dixon tried to steal a television from a Walmart in Brown Deer. When confronted, they say he ran again.

By 10 a.m., police were called to a disturbance near Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Officers arriving at the scene spotted Dixon getting into the van, activated their lights and sirens, and prosecutors say he fled once more.

"He does everything possible to avoid apprehension," said Karine O'Byrne, prosecutor.

Dig deeper:

Court records state officers eventually boxed in the vehicle. That’s when, authorities say, Dixon jumped out and climbed into a nearby squad car.

"Where it is alleged that he backed a car up into three officers," said Barry Phillips, Milwaukee County court commissioner.

Prosecutors say Dixon then drove off again, sparking another chase into Waukesha County. The pursuit ended after a foot chase, when officers caught and arrested him.

During a hearing Sunday, a court commissioner waived Dixon’s appearance, saying he had difficulty understanding the proceedings and assisting in his defense. The court ordered a competency exam and set bond at $50,000.

If convicted on all counts, the maximum penalties add up to more than 80 years in prison, based on the felony classifications listed in the criminal complaint.

Officials say Dixon also has other open cases in Waukesha County.