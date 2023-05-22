Mulch fire near Slinger nearly contained; 1.7M gallons of water used

Almost 24 hours after a massive mulch fire flared up near Slinger, it is still burning. All of this is unfolding in the Town of Polk at Oak Creek Wood Products.

Slinger's assistant fire chief said he has been working as a firefighter for 32 years – and this is unusual. That is because more than 40 departments are helping – and most of those are volunteer firefighters.

The massive pile of mulch is smoldering, but officials say about 85% to 90% of the fire is contained.

Mulch fire near Slinger

The fire broke out Sunday evening. FOX6 News cameras caught how massive those flames were. Assistant Chief Brad Schaefer said the mulch fire spread to a pile of pallets and then to two of the business' buildings. All were wood products and that made the fire spread quickly and intensely.

Mulch fire near Slinger

Schaefer said Monday's challenge remains the mulch pile. Firefighters are traveling to Slinger and Jackson for water – as there are no hydrants in Polk. Schaefer estimates around 1.7 million gallons of water has been used in the firefight.

Mulch fire near Slinger

If you are in the area and wondering about all the smoke, Assistant Chief Schaefer had this to say.

"Majority of the products burned were all class A combustibles, wood products, pallets and the wood chips, so we do not expect any air quality issue to be concerned with that," Schaefer said.

Investigators do not know how the fire started, but they do not believe it is suspicious. Nobody has been hurt.

Mulch fire near Slinger

Schaefer anticipates having the fire contained by 8 p.m. Monday.



