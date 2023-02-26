Mukwonago's Ballin' for a Cure basketball tourney supports cancer research

Shooting free throws for a good cause, the Mukwonago Girls Basketball Club hosted their second annual "Ballin for a Cure" basketball tournament Sunday, Feb. 26.

The tournament at Mukwonago High School was for fifth- through eighth-grade girls' basketball teams.

The event also included a raffle and silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds from the tournament going to the Susan G. Komen organization to help fight breast cancer.

"Doing something like this is really important in the community," said Bob Bogan, tournament director. "As far as getting the kids involved in doing something, it's amazing how the youth program and the girls – not just from our program but all the programs that have contributed to it – are doing something, being involved, raising funds for something they're really not, at this point in their lives, having any benefit from it. They're doing this for other people, which is just truly amazing."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2022, the tournament's first year, more than $17,000 was raised for the Susan G. Komen organization.