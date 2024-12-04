Mukwonago school cellphone ordinance tabled after parents weigh in

The Brief A controversial ordinance banning cellphones in Mukwonago schools is no longer up for consideration after a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The Mukwonago Village Board was considering enacting a law that would allow police to ticket students for using their phones in school. The issue has been ongoing; parents told trustees if a law were to be enacted, it would be an overreach of power.



"Use of a cellphone is not a legal issue and shouldn't be treated as such," said Andrea Kokott, a parent of a high school student. "It is just not appropriate for Mukwonago to write into law any non-legal policy of the school district."

The Mukwonago Area School District asked the board to consider enacting a law that would allow police to issue tickets to students who repeatedly use their cellphones during school hours.

It didn't take long for the Mukwonago Village Board to make a decision on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after parents stood before them, concerned about a proposal that would take a school issue and make it a legal one. The board voted to table the ordinance indefinitely.

"It was something I felt strongly that it was just simply not an appropriate use of the police force to get involved on a school policy matter," Kokott said. "The idea of enforcing it with police enforcement was to me, just way over the top."

For parents, there was relief after their calls were being answered.

"It's great that they're hearing what parents have to say and taking that to heart," Kokott said.

There is still a ban on cellphones in schools, but it will be enforced by the Mukwonago Area School District.

Parents had mixed thoughts on the ban itself, but say it's something the school should be able to handle on its own.