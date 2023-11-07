Mukwonago safety threat; 2 middle school students removed from class

article

Village of Mukwonago police say they investigated a safety threat involving two Park View Middle School students on Friday, Nov. 3.

Officials said the school and police department followed the Wisconsin School Threat Assessment Protocol – and the two students were removed from class.

Both students will be referred to Waukesha County Juvenile Court.

https://www.doj.state.wi.us/ag/wisconsin-school-threat-assessment-protocol-overview-documents

A news release says the Mukwonago Area School District sent out a message to parents about the incident Friday afternoon.

