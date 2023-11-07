Mukwonago safety threat; 2 middle school students removed from class
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Village of Mukwonago police say they investigated a safety threat involving two Park View Middle School students on Friday, Nov. 3.
Officials said the school and police department followed the Wisconsin School Threat Assessment Protocol – and the two students were removed from class.
Both students will be referred to Waukesha County Juvenile Court.
A news release says the Mukwonago Area School District sent out a message to parents about the incident Friday afternoon.
