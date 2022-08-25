Mukwonago police: Teens missing, may be in Illinois

article

The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing 14-year-olds.

Police spoke to the parents of Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the time, it was believed the two were hiding in the Vernon Marsh.

Officers searched the marsh and other areas, including at possible friends' houses, but did not find the teens. Police are following leads across southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mukwonago police at 262-363-6435.