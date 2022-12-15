Mukwonago middle school choir students ill during rehearsal

Multiple Mukwonago middle school choir students fell ill during rehearsal Thursday, Dec. 15, prompting the postponement of the scheduled choir concert Thursday night.

The Park View Middle School and Mukwonago High School students were rehearsing in the Greenwald Foundation Performing Arts Center at Mukwonago High School.

Administrators said two middle school students fainted during rehearsal. One needed medical attention while the other returned to practice.

Over the next hour, more middle school students fell ill. Students were moved and water and comfort were provided. Parents were contacted, and 41 middle school choir students went home with their parents.

School leaders said no high school students, school staff (middle or high school) or parent volunteers reported feeling ill.

The carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide levels were tested in the Performing Arts Center. No carbon monoxide was detected, and the carbon dioxide levels were normal.

Administrators said they would be reviewing the HVAC systems to ensure there was proper air circulation at the time "as the temperature was warmer than normal."

The middle school choir concert scheduled for Thursday night was postponed. The high school choir concert was set to proceed as scheduled.