Mukwonago police are asking for the public's help in their search for 30-year-old Noah Kuehn.

Officials say Kuehn went missing on Thursday, July 27. His family filed a report with police.

If you have information that could help locate Kuehn, you are urged to contact the Mukwonago Police Department at 262-363-5188.