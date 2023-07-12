Mukwonago Kwik Trip scuffle, officer kicked, gun grabbed: complaint

article

Dean Henry, 39, of Mukwonago, is charged after prosecutors say he kicked a police officer and tried to grab the officer's gun during a scuffle as police tried removing him from Kwik Trip.

It happened around 8 p.m. on July 10 at the store on Rochester.

A criminal complaint says Henry had been told twice that day to leave the store, and officers responded that evening to inform him he was not allowed to be there.

Prosecutors say Henry became agitated and started swearing at officers, saying he didn't need to leave, he had done nothing wrong and he was allowed to be there. The complaint says he was "flexing his arms" and, at one point, threatened to throw coffee at the police. He also jumped up onto the countertop as if he was going to go back behind the cash register area, but police blocked him, the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As an officer prepared his Taser, another officer tried to grab Henry and get him under control. At this point, the officer was kicked in the groin. The complaint says there was then a physical struggle between Henry and the police, and during this, Henry tried grabbing the gun of the officer who was kicked.

Henry was eventually subdued and arrested.

The complaint says he was free on $750 signature bond for misdemeanor disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

The new charges include battery/threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement, attempt to disarm an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Online court records show a competency evaluation was ordered as Henry appeared in court July 11. Cash bond was set at $10,000.