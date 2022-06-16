Mukwonago Jackson Sparks bench honors Waukesha parade victim

A memorial was dedicated Thursday, June 16 in Mukwonago, honoring the youngest victim killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Jackson Sparks, 8, was known for his love of baseball. Now, a bench with his name and jersey number sits in front of a baseball field in his hometown.

"It really just hits home," said Josh Howard, Mukwonago Tribe U11 coach.

It also hits hard, whether you knew Sparks or not.

"A couple of our boys definitely knew him, and that was tough," said Howard.

"He loved baseball just like I do," said Mukwonago Tribe player Jamo Cyr, 11.

Sparks played for the Waukesha Blazers.

"I know we’d much rather see him out here running on the bases than do this, but I’m hoping this gives peace to everyone who comes here and they can remember him," said Chris Standlee, president, Mukwonago Lions Club.

A gift from the Mukwonago Lions Club, the bench in Sparks' honor gives him a permanent spot.

"To have it sit in front of a baseball field, I don’t know, I get chills, I guess," said Howard. "It means a lot, I think."

Coach Howard said baseball is about more than winning and losing.

"It’s obviously a sport, but we all know it does a lot more than that," said Howard.

"It’s nice for the people to do for them, and I think that bench will be there for a long time and people will remember Jackson," said Cyr.

After the bench’s dedication, Mukwonago youth teams played on the field in front of it as part of Summerfeste’s baseball tournament.

"It’s great to see the boys gear up, and get together, and talk about it and keep going," said Howard.

Tucker Sparks

Sparks' brother, Tucker, who was injured in the parade, took the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

"It's nice for the community, and I’m excited for those to come and sit and remember the good times," said Howard.

The Mukwonago Lion's Club said they worked with Sparks' family on the memorial. Another way Jackson Sparks' spirit is living on is through the Jackson Sparks Foundation, which aims to make baseball dreams come true for children in need.