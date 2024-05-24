Expand / Collapse search

Deer breaks into Mukwonago home, caught red-hooved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 24, 2024 10:11pm CDT
Deer breaks into Mukwonago home

Mukwonago police said a deer broke through the window of a home, leaving the owners with an unexpected guest and mess.

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Mukwonago police responded to a wild home invasion last week – but the suspect got away.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the department said a deer smashed through the front window of a home. When officers got there, they caught the animal red-hooved. 

The deer jumped back out the same window while police were there, an officer said. 

While the homeowners were left with an expected mess, the deer looks to have escaped with just a few scratches.