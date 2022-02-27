Mukwonago girls basketball Komen breast cancer fundraiser

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and the Mukwonago Girls Basketball Club is raising money to help fight breast cancer.

The club hosted a one-day Ballin for a Cure girls basketball tournament Sunday, Feb. 27. More than 1,000 people were expected to attend. They were asked to wear something pink.

Thirty-two southeastern Wisconsin 5th-8th grade girls basketball teams, their families and community members took part.

"Cancer survivors have come here. They’ve received an instant, it’s free admission. The smiles they put on people’s face is just awesome. More than likely, rather than this just being a one and done event, it’s probably gonna be an annual event, which is just great."

There were concessions, a 50-50 raffle and silent auctions.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds are being donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.