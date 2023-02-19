Mukwonago fire on Beulah Road
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Firefighters in Mukwonago were called to what appeared to be a large fire on Beulah Road on Sunday evening, Feb. 16.
FOX6 News received photos and videos of the fire from a viewer, Hunter Bischmann.
The videos show a large plume of smoke and a building that appears to have been fully engulfed in flames.
FOX6 News reached out to Mukwonago firefighters and police for information on any injuries and what may have sparked this blaze.