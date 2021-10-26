Muenzenberger family statement: Mallery 'no longer lives in fear'

The family of Mallery Muenzenberger releases a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in reference to Mallery and her son, Major Harris.

Mallery Meunzenberger's body was found near 37th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Oct. 14. A week later, on Oct. 21, a tip led investigators to Major's body near 35th and Rohr. Authorities say the child was shot in the head – and DNA evidence was used to positively identify the boy's body.

The Meunzenberger family statement reads as follows:

"As the tragedy in the lives of Mallery Muenzenberger and Major Harris continues to unfold, Mallery’s family made the choice to allow Mallery to be laid to rest. She no longer lives in fear. Mallery was laid to rest in a beautiful, private service with many of her family and a few close friends. As difficult as it was for us to be together knowing Majors body is continuing to be held in waiting, we know in our hearts that Major and Mallery are together in God’s hands. We will continue to hold on to the hope that Carlton Harris makes the right decision as he originally announced to the world, to allow this child to be buried beside his mother. We pray Major Harris will be allowed to rest in peace and this horrific tragedy can be allowed to rest as well. We pray for justice to be served for both of these beautiful souls."

Jaheem Clark

Police say the main person of interest in connection with the case, Jaheem Clark, died by suicide as police closed in on him during a manhunt.

Last week, arrests were made in connection to the homicide of Meunzenberger. Milwaukee police say there are no updates and criminal charges have not been issued.

This is a developing story.