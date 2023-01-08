MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County

article

A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8.

Sheriff's officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The fire happened along Highway 53 in Barron County, Wisconsin.

There were no injuries.

A new bus picked up the MSOE wrestling team at the sheriff's department.

Deputies are looking into what sparked the fire.