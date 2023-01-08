Expand / Collapse search

MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County (PHOTO: Barron County Sheriff's Department)

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. - A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8.

Sheriff's officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The fire happened along Highway 53 in Barron County, Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no injuries.

A new bus picked up the MSOE wrestling team at the sheriff's department.

Deputies are looking into what sparked the fire.