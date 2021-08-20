MSOE ribbon cutting, grand opening of Hermann Viets Tower

MSOE held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 20 at its first living-learning community: Hermann Viets Tower.

Hermann Viets Tower is MSOE’s first dedicated living-learning community (LLC). Formerly Roy W. Johnson Residence Hall (RWJ), the $37 million renovation was completed thanks to philanthropic support.

LLCs are unique housing groups that allow students to extend their learning beyond the classroom and enable the university to continue fostering the growth of the MSOE Mindset. The newly renovated building is designed to support MSOE’s hands-on, application-oriented approach to learning with a variety of spaces that encourage academic success, collaboration and community.

Highlights include:

Increased housing capacity from 450 beds to 552 beds.

48 new bedrooms added (four new rooms per floor).

6 ADA rooms and a single ADA accessible bathroom on each floor.

New bathrooms on each floor.

New air conditioning unit in each bedroom.

Two-story collaboration hubs constructed in a southern-facing, glass enclosed addition overlooking the Milwaukee skyline.

Modernized rooms with flexible furniture to serve the diverse needs of students.

Two classrooms.

Fabrication workspace: Where students can let their creativity flow and get their hands dirty.

Entrepreneurial Space: Big ideas start here. High-tech capabilities and moveable furniture make it easy to give presentations, collaborate and create with fellow students and community partners.

Collaboration and study spaces: Perfect places for small group study sessions as well as individual work.

Smart C-Store: Students are able to fuel their study sessions with a quick snack and a beverage.

Work Café: Complete with a beautiful view of campus, the café is an open and inviting space for the whole campus community to visit, form ideas, dream and learn.

