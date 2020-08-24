MSO announces 2021 season to perform virtual season for subscribers

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced on Monday, Aug. 24 that it will perform a virtual season exclusively for subscribers beginning in January 2021.

The season will feature 12 classics performances and four pops performances via live streaming and on-demand. The previously announced 2020-21 season, set to begin in October, will not be performed.

Ken-David Masur, music director of the MSO, issued the following statement in a news release:

"I’m filled with joy and anticipation on behalf of the orchestra and staff that we have made a commitment not to go dark. We have thrilling programs, and an opportunity to showcase our incredible musicians in a way never before possible. Since the pandemic began, the members of our orchestra have creatively pursued opportunities to stay connected to the community by playing on their front porches or driveways for neighbors and passersby; creating engaging on-line content; and gifting the community with their socially distant compilation of Elgar’s ‘Nimrod.’ With this same passion for connection, we will pour our hearts into creating a virtual season that will transcend our physical distance and continue the perpetual wonder that is music."

Beginning in January 2021, this virtual season will include 12 classics and four pops performances. The concerts will feature chamber orchestra and smaller ensemble offerings performed by the musicians of the MSO; repertoire, guest artists, and other details currently are being prepared.

The news release said the reason for this change is that on May 18, the Bradley Symphony Center, which was set to be completed in September 2020, sustained significant flood damage in the basement following an intense rainstorm and steam tunnel failure. Over the summer, C.D. Smith Construction and partners have been repairing the damage while still working to complete the facility. Unfortunately, this caused a delay and pushed back our occupancy date until January 2021.

In addition, there is still uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and it has become clear that large-scale gatherings will likely not be a possibility when the building opens in January.