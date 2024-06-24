Ms. Lauryn Hill reuniting with the Fugees for Milwaukee show

article

Grammy award-winning artist Ms. Lauryn Hill is once again reuniting with the Fugees and coming to Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee show is part of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour, in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music.

The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score, and more.

The 21-date tour will include a stop at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.