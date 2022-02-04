Expand / Collapse search

MPS virtual kindergarten enrollment fair Saturday

Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will host a virtual kindergarten enrollment fair on Saturday, Feb. 5 to help families explore schools and choices for Fall 2022.

Families will be able to learn about programs and offerings at MPS schools and speak directly with school staff. All schools that officer Head Start and kindergarten will be available to chat online, too, according to a news release.

The virtual fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It can be accessed via BoothCentral link. Interpreters will be available in American Sign Language, Spanish, Arabic, Burmese, Hmong, Karen, Rohingya and Somali

MPS kindergarten enrollment ends Sunday, March 6. For questions about enrollment, families can visit mpsmke.com/enroll or call 414-475-8159.

