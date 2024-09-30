MPS town hall meetings; seeking input; options for district buildings

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools is asking the public to comment at town hall meetings on the 10-year plan for district buildings. The public will be able to review proposed options for buildings and comment on them to help shape the final plan. In-person town hall meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has a series of town hall meetings scheduled this week. This first meeting kicks off Monday night, Sept. 30 at Rufus King High School. MPS is asking the public to weigh in on the 10-year plan for district buildings.

MPS hired a consultant to study district buildings, analyze data, and gather public input – to ensure the district’s learning spaces meet the needs of students and the community. The plan is known as the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

The public will be able to review the consultant's proposed options for buildings and comment on them to help shape the final plan. The plan will have a direct impact on the future of school buildings and student experiences across Milwaukee.

Town hall meetings

In-person town hall meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 30, at Rufus King International High School, 1801 W. Olive Street

Tuesday, Oct. 1, Parkside School for the Arts, 2969 S. Howell Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue

Thursday, Oct. 3, at James Madison High School, 8135 W. Florist Avenue

Weigh in via Zoom

In addition, two virtual town hall meetings will be held via Zoom on Monday, October 7, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit mpsmke.com/mpsspsc.

﻿For more information about the 10-year plan, visit mpsfacilitiesplan.com.