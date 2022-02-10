Expand / Collapse search

MPS to reevaluate COVID policies Thursday, masks stay

Milwaukee Public Schools
MPS leaders will take another look at COVID-19 protocols Thursday.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools is set to reevaluate its COVID-19 policies. 

Under the current policy, if 3% or more of a school’s population tests positive, it prompts virtual learning. It recently impacted schools like Alba, Parkside and Fernwood Montessori.  Those metrics will be reevaluated Thursday through Superintendent Keith Posley’s recommendations.

Posley is asking that the school board align policies with current Milwaukee Health Department and CDC standards.  

According to the agenda, school closures, the quarantine timeline, and the data reporting timeline are among the items to be discussed. 

One thing that will not change after Thursday's decision is masks. Bob Peterson, the school board president, says that’s because of the city-wide ordinance already in place.

The MPS School Board President says he's prepared to listen to both sides of the issue – from the superintendent and from the public. 

