Milwaukee teacher in the running for 'America's Favorite Teacher'

The Brief A Milwaukee educator is in the running to become "America’s Favorite Teacher." Tina Gleason, a teacher at Golda Meir School in Milwaukee, has been an educator for 31 years. She needs community support to win the competition.



This week marks Teacher Appreciation Week and, as many teachers are honored throughout the week, one local educator is in the running for one of the nation's top honors.

America's Favorite Teacher

What we know:

Tina Gleason, a teacher at Golda Meir School in Milwaukee, is in the running to become "America's Favorite Teacher" and needs the support of the community to earn the title.

Gleason is going up against thousands of teachers nationwide. But each week, that list narrows down.

This week wraps up the quarterfinals – where Gleason will rely on public vote to move on.

Tina Gleason

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Gleason has been teaching for 31 years. Almost half those years have been catered to STEM and sustainability education.

"I think it’s just an honor to be recognized," said Tina Gleason. "I’m just excited to be in the running at all, I had no idea I’d make it to the quarterfinals."

How to vote

What you can do:

Voting for the quarterfinals ends on May 7 at 9 a.m. A single vote is free – while a larger quantity requires a donation to The Planetary Society.

Help Tina Gleason become America’s Favorite Teacher by casting your vote here.