Visual lessons: MPS teacher dresses up for Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month and one Milwaukee Public Schools teacher is taking her lesson plan to the next level.

Alondra Garcia is dressing up as women in history and teaching her bilingual second-graders about them.

At Allen-Field Elementary in Milwaukee, she's been doing this for five years.

"They're so excited to learn who I am for the day. They try to guess and once I start educating them about it, they can feel the connection," said Garcia.

MPS teacher Alondra Garcia showcases women in history

On Friday, March 15, she was U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"I do this because me being a woman and being an immigrant, I think it's important to showcase both parts of my identity into the work I do," Garcia added.

On other days she's also been Oprah Winfrey, Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelou, and Jenna Ortega, among others.

"I'm very passionate about being a teacher, being an activist in my community. We need to educate our young people, that way they can grow with the mentality that's open and welcoming," she said.

MPS teacher Alondra Garcia showcasing women in history

It's an activity that not only her students enjoy, but also uplifts and empowers them.

"You can tell their brains are going, going, going, but they grasp it, that just makes me happy, knowing that they are motivating themselves," she said.

Garcia says the lesson will have a positive impact on students that need it the most.

"They can see themselves in the people that they learn and women because they are able to identify the background like yea, I have that, that's my family I'm an immigrant too," she said.

This is an activity Garcia says she does every March in honor of Women's History Month.