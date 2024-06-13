MPS: School Board ponders interim superintendent, corrective action plan

article

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors announced it will on Thursday evening, June 13 evaluate the draft Corrective Action Plan (CAP), entertain a vote on the budget and begin the selection process for an interim superintendent.

In a news release, the board will on Thursday night hear a presentation about the CAP, followed by the opportunity to approve the CAP and identify an MPS designee who will shepherd revisions and finalize the CAP. The MPS Office of Accountability and Efficiency submitted the draft CAP on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The CAP is designed to facilitate the timely release of the district’s general and special aid payments and identify and address the district's challenges that led to the delayed submission of audited financials.

The CAP, which is required to demonstrate how the district plans to fix its financial mess, is the third MPS has submitted to DPI so far. It is by far the most detailed version yet – it shows the school district isn't just overdue on reporting data, its finance office must be rebuilt.

MPS said a lack of experienced staff led to significant delays in reporting financial data to the state agency. It has already cost the school district more than $16 million.

Tuesday's draft plan shows 60% of the MPS finance office's jobs are vacant when accounting for contracted employees. What's worse, the plan states the finance office relied on the "institutional knowledge" and experience of long-serving staff.

MPS said, when those people left, their "knowledge and experience...left with them." The plan noted there is little documentation on internal accounting policies that would act as guidance.

The draft plan lays out timelines for permanent hires and training to get them up to speed. But the problem isn't just people.

MPS said its financial system does not integrate into the state's system, meaning staff have had to use external files – increasing the risk of data errors. The district will work to update its system to streamline its data reporting to DPI.

The draft also states MPS will submit all overdue data, which was due in September and December 2023, by late September of this year.

This is a developing story.