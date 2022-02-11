MPS redistricting plans, public hearing scheduled

article

The Milwaukee Public Schools board will consider a process and timeline for redistricting at a Feb. 22 meeting, it was announced Friday.

As part of the process the board, will be presented with two maps for consideration.

A public hearing on the proposed redistricting plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Committee meetings will remain virtual, but board members may join from the MPS Central Services building.

Anyone interested in providing public testimony during the meeting must register in advance. The deadline to register is 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. There are two ways to register:

To register and participate by phone, call 414-475-8200 and follow the instructions

To register and participate virtually, visit the MPS Boardcast page and send an email request

2022 MPS redistricting map proposals

Additionally, testimony can be submitted to the Office of Board Governance, Room 273, by calling 414-475-8284 or emailing governance@milwaukee.k12.wi.us .

The MPS board is scheduled to consider and possibly take action on a redistricting plan as soon as the Thursday after the meeting, Feb. 24. No public testimony will be taken at that time, but it will be broadcast on 88.9 FM, Spectrum channel 13, the MPS Boardcast page and the MPS YouTube channel.

