MPS pushes back phased reopening decision as COVID-19 cases rise

The surge in COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin is forcing schools to re-image what next semester will look like. On Tuesday night, Oct. 27 Milwaukee Public Schools pushed back a decision on phased reopening for the spring semester.

MPS held a special board meeting Tuesday night to discuss their reopening plan. There was an agenda item for the board to vote on a plan to start hybrid learning in January 2021.

Instead, they approved a motion, in a 9-0 vote, to meet in January to determine the state of the pandemic before deciding if they can go hybrid in the spring semester.

During the meeting board members brought up concerns with sanitation, contact tracing, availability of nurses, and the impact on teachers.

This, as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Oct. 27 reported a record 5,262 case rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total to 206,311.

The case increase surpasses the previous single-day record of 4,591 set on Oct. 20. It is the first time more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported on a single day.

The DHS also reported a rise of 64 deaths from the previous day. Previously, a record 48 deaths had been reported on Oct. 21.

