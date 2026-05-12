Milwaukee Public Schools proposed budget; public hearing Tuesday

The Brief The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will hold a public hearing Tuesday about the proposed 2027 budget. The district is working to address a $45 million deficit. The budget proposal includes adding dozens of classroom teaching positions, slashing administrative roles and a cost-of-living increase for all employees.



The Milwaukee Board of School Directors on Tuesday, May 12, will hold a public hearing on the proposed school budget. The hearing will be held in the Auditorium of the MPS Administration Building, located at 5225 West Vliet Street.

Public hearing

What we know:

The sole purpose of this meeting is to conduct a public hearing regarding the Superintendent’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2027.

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Public testimony will be taken, in person and virtually, during the meeting. This meeting will be broadcast via the MPS YouTube Stream.

Registration

What you can do:

The deadline to register for access to the virtual speaker platform is 3 p.m. on May 12, 2026.

Registration may be completed by phone or email:

To register by phone, call (414) 475-8200 and follow the instructions.

To register by email, visit the Upcoming Meetings page of the MPS website and complete the electronic form.

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MPS budget proposal

The backstory:

Last week, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced her $1.6 billion budget proposal for the upcoming school year.

That spending plan, the school district said, "prioritizes bringing resources closest to students while addressing the district’s $46 million deficit" by directing more money to schools and less to "nearly every" central office department.

Specifically, MPS said the superintendent's proposal calls for adding 150 classroom teaching positions and 138 paraprofessional positions to support classrooms. It would also cut 53 administrative jobs, another 53 assistant principal jobs and slash outside vendor service purchases by $46 million.

The proposed budget also includes a 2.63% cost-of-living pay raise for all employees that would come in two phases – the first increase this summer, the second at the start of next year.