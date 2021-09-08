MPS Morse Middle School virtual due to COVID

Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented will move to virtual learning for 10 days starting Thursday, Sept. 9 until Monday, Sept. 20 "to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19," district leaders announced.

According to a statement from MPS, Morse Middle School's students, families and staff were notified about the transition to virtual learning Wednesday evening via phone and email.

The decision to move to virtual learning was made "due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period," officials said.

Morse Middle School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space.

The MPS statement added students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning – and that all students will be provided a Chromebook and should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.