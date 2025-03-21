Expand / Collapse search

MPS lead hazards: DHS orders district to improve lead cleanup

Published  March 21, 2025 3:37pm CDT
Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE - Governor Tony Evers' administration is ordering Milwaukee Public School to improve how it cleans schools with high levels of lead.

A letter was sent to the MPS Director of Facilities and Maintenance.

It comes after a Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) investigation showed MPS violating several state rules when cleaning up lead paint hazards while children were at the schools.

Four schools were temporarily closed to address the lead issues.

You can read the full document below:

What they're saying:

In a statement, Milwaukee Public Schools said:

"MPS has established new accountability measures and will submit a plan Friday to the Milwaukee Health Department aligning our practices to federal and state cleaning procedures for our buildings.

"MPS continues the practice of consulting the Milwaukee Health Department at each step of the process so that students and staff can safely return to their schools."

The Source: The Governor's Office sent FOX6 the letter.

