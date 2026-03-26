MPS layoffs plan draws pushback as district works to close $46M gap

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools plans roughly 200 layoffs to help close a $46 million budget shortfall next school year. District leaders say no classroom teachers will be cut, but the teachers union disputes that claim. MPS says savings from the cuts will support smaller class size guidelines and the 2026–27 budget proposal.



Milwaukee Public Schools is planning to cut roughly 200 positions next school year as the district works to close a multi-million-dollar budget gap — but there’s disagreement over which roles will be impacted.

What we know:

District leaders say the goal is to close a roughly $46 million shortfall, prompting changes that Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says are necessary.

Milwaukee Public Schools said about 201 staff members will be impacted. District leaders say no classroom teachers, counselors or social workers will be cut — something the teachers’ union disputes.

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The reductions stem from a previously approved plan to eliminate about 260 non-classroom roles. The final number dropped after retirements and existing vacancies. The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved that plan on March 9.

What they're saying:

"We have a $50 million deficit, we are for sure not going to be able to do business the same way that we've been able to do business," Cassellius said. "Change is just hard. It's just hard. And every single one of our employees is so important."

But some educators say the cuts go too far.

"MTEA is setting up a distress signal. We are talking about our teachers, art teachers, music teachers, physical education teachers, counselors — things that the voters of referendum of Milwaukee actually voted for," said Ingrid Walker-Henry, president of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association. "Staffing is being cut to the extent that they are concerned about student safety."

Cassellius acknowledged the uncertainty and asked school leaders for patience.

MPS

"We just have to for sure know our budget situation, where we're at with that after these cuts are made in order to make those decisions," she said. "So I'm asking my principals, be patient with us."

By the numbers:

The district outlined the 201 affected positions as:

70 central office roles

62 educators with a teaching license but not assigned to one classroom

59 assistant principals

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MPS says the savings will support new class size guidelines, including:

18 students per teacher in K3

20 students per teacher in K4

22 students per teacher in K5

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

District leaders say no students will be asked to leave a school to meet class size guidelines. Officials say they are working with schools that may not have space or that require larger classes based on specific programs.

What's next:

Milwaukee Public Schools plans to present its proposed 2026–27 budget to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors in May.

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