MPS Lancaster School virtual due to COVID

Milwaukee Public Schools' Lancaster School will move to virtual learning due to COVID, officials announced Sunday, Sept. 26. Students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to a statement from MPS, Lancaster School's students, families and staff were notified about the transition to virtual learning Sunday evening; the decision made "to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period."

School staff will continue to report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space, the statement said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPS officials said students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

The statement added: "The district will continue to encourage safe and healthy guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MPS requires all students, staff and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often."