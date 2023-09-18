MPS job fair Sept. 20; range of positions available

article

Milwaukee Public Schools will hold a job fair on Sept. 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street.

The district has a range of positions available, such as teacher, food service worker, and building maintenance.

Other openings include school nurse, school safety, teaching paraprofessional, and children’s health assistants. CHAs provide support to students with disabilities, including personal care and school-related activities.

Available jobs include entry-level openings that have pathways for advancement. Part-time and full-time jobs are available, and some positions have summers off. All full-time employees receive benefits that include health insurance, paid sick time, and a pension. Many MPS openings are conveniently available within neighborhoods across the city.

The next hiring events will be Oct. 25, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.; November 15, 5:00-7:00 p.m.; December 6, 11:00-1:00 p.m.