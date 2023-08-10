MPS hiring event Aug. 16; openings for variety of positions

article

Milwaukee Public Schools is holding the third in a series of four monthly job fairs on Wednesday, Aug.16 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the district has immediate openings for a variety of positions; many of the entry-level positions available offer professional career pathways for advancement. Openings include jobs in food service for the breakfast and lunch programs.

Other openings include school nurse, teacher, substitute teacher, teaching assistant (or paraprofessional), school safety assistants, maintenance and operations in building services, and children’s health assistants (CHAs), who provide support to students with disabilities.

Part-time and full-time jobs are available. Full-time employment is 30 hours a week, and all full-time employees receive benefits that include health insurance, paid sick time, and a pension. MPS job openings are conveniently available in neighborhoods across the city.

A number of openings have summers off, including jobs in food service. Hours that coincide with their children’s school-day schedules appeals to many MPS employees.

Hiring events will be at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street. After the August 16 event, the remaining job fair will be September 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can learn more about the jobs and the benefits of working for MPS at the job fair, and, in some cases, take part in interviews at the hiring event.

Apply to open positions at mpsmke.com/careers.