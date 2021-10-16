MPS holds HBCU week; students get college, career planning

Getting a head start on their college and career planning, Milwaukee Public Schools students wrapped up a special week – focusing on post-secondary education.

Students got an in-depth experience during the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week at MPS.

"It’s really powerful and inspiring to me to be surrounded by other Black youth who strive for success and greatness, and know that we can all be supportive of each other through this journey," said Kahala Hicks, a senior ar Rufus King High School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The effort exposed students to HBCUs as a viable option for higher education.

"It also gives me an opportunity to look deeper into the less popular post-secondary institutes," Anthony Stephens, a senior at Golda Meir High School, said. "I never would have thought to apply, had I not signed up for this program."

First Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week at MPS

During a week of awareness and empowerment, students heard from alumni and learned about scholarships, internships and other financial resources.

"It’s very joyous. I’m very happy, I feel very privileged, honestly," said Stephens.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The week concluded with the UNCF Empower Me virtual tour. From college prep workshops to having HBCU representatives on hand, along with on-site college admissions, the opportunity proved to be beneficial in many ways.

"The interviews went really good. I actually got an on-site acceptance to Johnson C. Smith (University), and I also got scholarship money from them, so I’m very grateful," Hicks said.

The financial component is key as students plan their future.

"We have students at HBCUs that are debt-free. They're there on full rides," said Angilique Jones-Cornelius, an advisor at Golda Meir.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Students felt grateful for the support along the way with schools that promote diversity in education and the workforce.

"They feel a little bit better knowing ‘I can do this, this is possible,’" Danita Bush, a college and career center advisor at Golda Meir, said.

For more information about HBCUs, MPS students are encouraged to contact their school counselor. More information is available on the MPS website.