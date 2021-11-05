MPS Benjamin Franklin School virtual due to COVID

article

Milwaukee Public Schools' Benjamin Franklin School will move to virtual learning Friday, Nov. 5 due to COVID, officials announced. Students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Nov. 16.

According to a statement from MPS, Franklin School's students, families, and staff were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4. The decision to move to virtual learning was made "to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period."

School staff will continue to report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space, the statement said.

MPS officials said students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

The statement added: "The district will continue to encourage safe and healthy guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MPS requires all students, staff and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often."