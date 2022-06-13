MPS closes early Tuesday due to heat
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat.
All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:
- Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
- All Summer Academy sites will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
An MPS news release said breakfast and lunch will be served to students. Buses will be available to pick up students at early dismissal. Families that typically pick up their child(ren) from school should adhere to the scheduled times above.
MPS officials said all after-school activities, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers and Safe Places will be canceled for the afternoon and evening.
Heat advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Heat index values will range from 100 to 105.
Temperatures and high humidity at this level may cause heat strong or exhaustion to occur, particularly in older adults and those with heart or breathing issues.
Heat health alert/cooling centers
The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management issued a heat heath advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin.
To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.
- Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.
- Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.
- Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.
- Remind others to drink enough water.
- Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
- Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness
- Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting
- Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness
- Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).
Those in need of emergency services during heat advisories, watches or warnings should call Impact 211 for assistance.
Individuals in need of public space to cool off can visit any of the following:
Cudahy
Kelly Senior Center
6100 S Lake Dr
(414) 481-9611
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Cudahy Family Library
3500 Library Ave
(414) 769-2244
Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM
Glendale
North Shore Public Library
6800 N Port Washington Rd
(414) 351-3461
Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM
Greendale
Greendale Public Library
5647 Broad St
(414) 423-2790
Open 9:00AM – 8:00PM
Southridge Mall
5300 S 76th St
(414) 421-5600
Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM
Greenfield
Greenfield Public Library
5310 W Layton Ave
(414) 321-9595
Open 9:00AM – 8:30PM
Hales Corners
Hales Corners Public Library
5885 S. 116th St.
(414) 529-6150
Open M-Th: 10:00AM – 8:30PM
Friday: 10:00AM – 6:00PM
Saturday: 10:00AM – 5:00PM
Milwaukee
Atkinson Public Library
1960 W Atkinson Ave
(414) 286-3000
Bay View Public Library
2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave
(414) 286-3000
Beulah Brinton Community Center
2555 S Bay St
(414) 481-2494
Open 8:00AM – 9:00PM
Capitol Public Library
3969 N 74th St
(414) 286-3000
Center Street Public Library
2727 W Fond du Lac Ave
(414) 286-3000
Central Public Library
814 W Wisconsin Ave
(414) 286-3000
Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center
3045 N MLK Dr
(414) 263-2255
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
East Public Library
2320 N Cramer St
(414) 286-3000
Forest Home Public Library
1432 W Forest Home Ave
(414) 286-3000
Martin Luther King Public Library
310 W Locust St
(414) 286-3000
McGovern Park Senior Center
4500 W Custer Ave
(414) 527-0990
Open 8:30AM – 4:00 PM
Mill Road Public Library
6431 N 76th St
(414) 286-3000
Tippecanoe Public Library
3912 S Howell Ave
(414) 286-3000
Villard Avenue Public Library
3310 W Villard Ave
(414) 286-3000
Washington Park Public Library
2121 N Sherman Blvd
(414) 286-3000
Washington Park Senior Center
4420 W Vliet St
(414) 933-2332
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Wilson Park Senior Center
2601 W Howard Ave
(414) 282-5566
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Zablocki Public Library
3501 W Oklahoma Ave
(414) 286-3000
Repairers of the Breach
1335 W Vliet St
(414) 934-9305
Open 7:00AM – 4:00PM
Arlington Court
1633 N Arlington Pl
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Cherry Court
1525 N 24th St
(414) 344-6705
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
College Court
3334 W Highland Blvd
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Convent Hill
455 E Ogden Ave
(414) 220-4690
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Highland Gardens
1818 W Juneau Ave
(414) 344-1107
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Hillside Resource Center
1452 N 7th St
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Holton Terrace
2825 N Holton St
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Lincoln Court
2325 S Howell Ave
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Locust Court
1350 E Locust St
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Merrill Park
222 N 33rd St
(414) 286-5100
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Mitchell Court
2600 W National Ave
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Riverview
1300 E Kane Pl
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Community Services
650 W Reservoir Ave
(414) 286-2905
Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM
Humboldt Park Wading Pool
3000 S Howell Ave
(414) 257-8098
Open 11:00AM – 3:00PM
Smith Park Wading Pool
5462 N 33rd St
(414) 257-8098
Open 11:00AM – 3:00PM
Oak Creek
Oak Creek Community Center
8580 S Howell Ave.
(414) 768-5840
Open M–W 8:00AM – 4:00PM
Thursday: 8:00AM – 6:00PM
Oak Creek Public Library
8040 S 6th St
(414) 766-7900
Open 9:00AM – 8:00PM
Fairfield Inn & Suites
6460 S 13th St
(414) 570-8888
Lobby Open 24 Hours
The Cornerstone
155 W Sunnyview Dr
(414) 570-9755
Open 24hrs
Salvation Army
8853 S Howell Ave
(414) 762-3993
Open 9:00AM – 3:00PM
Oak Creek Assembly of God Church
7311 S 13th St
(414) 762-2010
Open 9:00AM – 4:30PM
Shorewood
Shorewood Public Library
3920 N Murray Ave
(414) 847-2670
Open M-Th 9:30AM – 8PM M-Th
Friday: 9:30AM – 6:30PM
South Milwaukee
Grobschmidt Senior Center
2424 15th Ave
(414) 768-8045
Open 9AM – 4PM M-F
South Milwaukee Public Library
1907 10th Ave
(414) 768-8195
Open M-Th: 9AM – 7 PM
Friday: 9AM – 5PM
St. Francis
St. Francis Library
4230 S. Nicholson Ave.
(414) 481-7323
Open: M–W: 9:30AM- 8:00PM
Th–F: 9:30AM – 6:00PM
Saturday: 9:30AM – 4:00PM
West Allis
West Allis Senior Center
7001 W National Ave
(414) 302-8700
Open 9AM – 4:30 PM
West Milwaukee
West Milwaukee Village Centre – Community Center
1345 S 47th St
(414) 671-8099
Open M-F 8AM – 4:30PM
Whitefish Bay
Whitefish Bay Public Library
5420 N Marlborough Dr
(414) 964-4380
Open M-Th 9:30AM – 8:30PM