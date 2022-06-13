MPS closes early Tuesday due to heat

article

Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat.

All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

All Summer Academy sites will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

An MPS news release said breakfast and lunch will be served to students. Buses will be available to pick up students at early dismissal. Families that typically pick up their child(ren) from school should adhere to the scheduled times above.

MPS officials said all after-school activities, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers and Safe Places will be canceled for the afternoon and evening.

Heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat index values will range from 100 to 105.

Temperatures and high humidity at this level may cause heat strong or exhaustion to occur, particularly in older adults and those with heart or breathing issues.

Heat health alert/cooling centers

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management issued a heat heath advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin.

To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

Remind others to drink enough water.

Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness

Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting

Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness

Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to heat-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).

Those in need of emergency services during heat advisories, watches or warnings should call Impact 211 for assistance.

Individuals in need of public space to cool off can visit any of the following:

Cudahy

Kelly Senior Center

6100 S Lake Dr

(414) 481-9611

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Cudahy Family Library

3500 Library Ave

(414) 769-2244

Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Glendale

North Shore Public Library

6800 N Port Washington Rd

(414) 351-3461

Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Greendale

Greendale Public Library

5647 Broad St

(414) 423-2790

Open 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Southridge Mall

5300 S 76th St

(414) 421-5600

Open 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Greenfield

Greenfield Public Library

5310 W Layton Ave

(414) 321-9595

Open 9:00AM – 8:30PM

Hales Corners

Hales Corners Public Library

5885 S. 116th St.

(414) 529-6150

Open M-Th: 10:00AM – 8:30PM

Friday: 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Saturday: 10:00AM – 5:00PM

Milwaukee

Atkinson Public Library

1960 W Atkinson Ave

(414) 286-3000

Bay View Public Library

2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

(414) 286-3000

Beulah Brinton Community Center

2555 S Bay St

(414) 481-2494

Open 8:00AM – 9:00PM

Capitol Public Library

3969 N 74th St

(414) 286-3000

Center Street Public Library

2727 W Fond du Lac Ave

(414) 286-3000

Central Public Library

814 W Wisconsin Ave

(414) 286-3000

Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center

3045 N MLK Dr

(414) 263-2255

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

East Public Library

2320 N Cramer St

(414) 286-3000

Forest Home Public Library

1432 W Forest Home Ave

(414) 286-3000

Martin Luther King Public Library

310 W Locust St

(414) 286-3000

McGovern Park Senior Center

4500 W Custer Ave

(414) 527-0990

Open 8:30AM – 4:00 PM

Mill Road Public Library

6431 N 76th St

(414) 286-3000

Tippecanoe Public Library

3912 S Howell Ave

(414) 286-3000

Villard Avenue Public Library

3310 W Villard Ave

(414) 286-3000

Washington Park Public Library

2121 N Sherman Blvd

(414) 286-3000

Washington Park Senior Center

4420 W Vliet St

(414) 933-2332

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Wilson Park Senior Center

2601 W Howard Ave

(414) 282-5566

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Zablocki Public Library

3501 W Oklahoma Ave

(414) 286-3000

Repairers of the Breach

1335 W Vliet St

(414) 934-9305

Open 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Arlington Court

1633 N Arlington Pl

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Cherry Court

1525 N 24th St

(414) 344-6705

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

College Court

3334 W Highland Blvd

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Convent Hill

455 E Ogden Ave

(414) 220-4690

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Highland Gardens

1818 W Juneau Ave

(414) 344-1107

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Hillside Resource Center

1452 N 7th St

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Holton Terrace

2825 N Holton St

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Lincoln Court

2325 S Howell Ave

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Locust Court

1350 E Locust St

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Merrill Park

222 N 33rd St

(414) 286-5100

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Mitchell Court

2600 W National Ave

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Riverview

1300 E Kane Pl

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Community Services

650 W Reservoir Ave

(414) 286-2905

Open 8:30AM – 4:30PM

Humboldt Park Wading Pool

3000 S Howell Ave

(414) 257-8098

Open 11:00AM – 3:00PM

Smith Park Wading Pool

5462 N 33rd St

(414) 257-8098

Open 11:00AM – 3:00PM

Oak Creek

Oak Creek Community Center

8580 S Howell Ave.

(414) 768-5840

Open M–W 8:00AM – 4:00PM

Thursday: 8:00AM – 6:00PM

Oak Creek Public Library

8040 S 6th St

(414) 766-7900

Open 9:00AM – 8:00PM

Fairfield Inn & Suites

6460 S 13th St

(414) 570-8888

Lobby Open 24 Hours

The Cornerstone

155 W Sunnyview Dr

(414) 570-9755

Open 24hrs

Salvation Army

8853 S Howell Ave

(414) 762-3993

Open 9:00AM – 3:00PM

Oak Creek Assembly of God Church

7311 S 13th St

(414) 762-2010

Open 9:00AM – 4:30PM

Shorewood

Shorewood Public Library

3920 N Murray Ave

(414) 847-2670

Open M-Th 9:30AM – 8PM M-Th

Friday: 9:30AM – 6:30PM

South Milwaukee

Grobschmidt Senior Center

2424 15th Ave

(414) 768-8045

Open 9AM – 4PM M-F

South Milwaukee Public Library

1907 10th Ave

(414) 768-8195

Open M-Th: 9AM – 7 PM

Friday: 9AM – 5PM

St. Francis

St. Francis Library

4230 S. Nicholson Ave.

(414) 481-7323

Open: M–W: 9:30AM- 8:00PM

Th–F: 9:30AM – 6:00PM

Saturday: 9:30AM – 4:00PM

West Allis

West Allis Senior Center

7001 W National Ave

(414) 302-8700

Open 9AM – 4:30 PM

West Milwaukee

West Milwaukee Village Centre – Community Center

1345 S 47th St

(414) 671-8099

Open M-F 8AM – 4:30PM

Whitefish Bay

Whitefish Bay Public Library

5420 N Marlborough Dr

(414) 964-4380

Open M-Th 9:30AM – 8:30PM