MPS, Children’s Wisconsin partnering; provide athletic training services

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and Children’s Wisconsin are partnering to provide athletic training services at varsity athletic competitions beginning with the fall 2023 sports season.

Children’s Wisconsin athletic trainers will be available on the sidelines for MPS Interscholastic Athletics home varsity soccer, football, basketball, wrestling, and track competitions, as well as select junior varsity competitions.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Children’s Wisconsin. The dedication of our respective organizations to the well-being of young people provided a natural alignment for this partnership. Student-athletes will not only benefit from on-site injury management, but also the expertise of the athletic trainers around injury prevention, nutrition education, and well-being tips to ensure success on and off the field," said MPS Athletics Commissioner Bobbie Kelsey.

According to a press release, athletic trainers from Children’s Wisconsin bring experience in supporting both the physical health and mental wellbeing of student athletes. In addition to being experts in proper fitting and removal of equipment, weather policies, sports performance, nutrition and injury rehabilitation, they also have the ability to connect students with sports psychologists and other crucial mental health resources.

MPS student-athletes will be able to contact Children’s Wisconsin Sports Medicine for injury guidance and prevention outside of game day competitions by calling (414) 604-7512. Future plans also include providing student access to athletic trainers during and after the school day at various MPS high schools.