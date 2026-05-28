MPS budget approved; class sizes, staff pay among priorities

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The Brief The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved a balanced $1.6 billion 2026-27 budget Thursday. Milwaukee Public Schools said the budget adds 159 teaching positions, increases hours for paraprofessionals and raises employee pay. District officials said the budget eliminates a $45.6 million deficit through central office reductions, a reduction in force and contract cuts.



The Milwaukee Board of School Directors overwhelmingly approved the district’s $1.6 billion 2026-27 budget on Thursday, May 28.

What we know:

The district said the balanced budget will allow Milwaukee Public Schools to prioritize managing and lowering class sizes, increasing educator salaries and eliminating a $45.6 million budget gap identified earlier this year.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The budget includes 159 more teaching positions and additional paraprofessional positions to manage and reduce class sizes. It also continues support for art, music and physical education.

All MPS employees will receive a 2.63% cost-of-living adjustment, with 1.5% taking effect July 1 and an additional 1.13% beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Employees will also receive steps and lanes that reward longevity and continued education.

The budget also expands hours for paraprofessionals and children’s health assistants up to 40 hours across the district.

It dedicates $18.7 million in critical needs funding for additional classroom support, social workers, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and library and arts staffing.

District officials said the budget addresses the deficit through a review of central office functions that generated $18.2 million in cost reductions, a strategic reduction in force that yields $29.5 million and a decrease in purchased services, including $6 million in contract reductions.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The district also reduced its vacancy adjustment from $74 million two years ago to $34 million in the new budget. MPS said the move is meant to create a more accurate and accountable approach to financial planning.

Administrative reductions were focused on central office and non-classroom functions, according to the district.

What they're saying:

"Students deserve a budget that puts them at the center. And teachers deserve classes that allow them to give students personalized attention," said MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. "This budget invests in our valued employees, tackles our deficit head on, and takes important steps toward financial stability with an eye toward the difficult economic realities ahead. I have great optimism about the future of Milwaukee Public Schools if we continue to work together with students at the forefront."

Brenda Cassellius

"Board members have been committed to smaller class sizes and despite a difficult financial reality, we held true to our values, put students first, and are delivering on this key promise to our families and students," said Board President Missy Zombor. "We will continue to work with the administration to make MPS a first choice for families – and to utilize our strengthened financial controls to ensure resources remain closest to our students."

MPS said the final budget reflects feedback gathered through public hearings, board meetings, nine listening sessions with high school students, meetings with families and staff, and ongoing engagement with community partners.

Dig deeper:

Changes made in response to that feedback include additional teaching positions in alternative schools, expanded art, music and physical education staffing where specific school needs were identified, and increased hours for paraprofessionals and children’s health assistants.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

The budget also includes a $3 million investment in the Milwaukee Recreation Fund to sustain the community schools model, supporting 11 new positions and making community school programming available across eight sites. The investment adjusts the tax mill rate from 9.80 to 9.86.

Additionally, MPS said the budget funds a dedicated team focused on Black and Latino Male Achievement, Gender Identity and Inclusion, and Positive Behavior and Restorative Practices.

The 2026-27 budget takes effect July 1. Full budget materials are available on the Milwaukee Public Schools website.

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