Milwaukee Public Schools proposed budget; board to vote Thursday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public School District's $1.6 billion budget proposal for the upcoming school year is one step closer to approval. The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed 2027 budget on Thursday, May 28.
MPS budget proposal
The backstory:
A Milwaukee Public Schools board committee reviewed Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ proposed $1.6 billion budget back on May 19, and advanced it without changes.
Cassellius’ budget includes adding 150 teaching positions and 140 paraprofessional positions in classrooms while cutting more than 100 administrative staff and assistant principal positions.
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The proposal is part of the district’s effort to address a $46 million deficit.
The proposed budget also includes a 2.63% cost-of-living pay raise for all employees that would come in two phases – the first increase this summer, the second at the start of next year.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools and prior coverage of the school district.