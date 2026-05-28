Milwaukee Public Schools proposed budget; board to vote Thursday

The Brief A Milwaukee Public Schools board committee will vote on a proposed $1.6 billion budget Thursday. The district is working to address a $45 million deficit. The proposal calls for adding 150 classroom teaching positions and 138 paraprofessional positions to support classrooms.



The Milwaukee Public School District's $1.6 billion budget proposal for the upcoming school year is one step closer to approval. The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed 2027 budget on Thursday, May 28.

MPS budget proposal

The backstory:

A Milwaukee Public Schools board committee reviewed Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ proposed $1.6 billion budget back on May 19, and advanced it without changes.

Cassellius’ budget includes adding 150 teaching positions and 140 paraprofessional positions in classrooms while cutting more than 100 administrative staff and assistant principal positions.

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The proposal is part of the district’s effort to address a $46 million deficit.

The proposed budget also includes a 2.63% cost-of-living pay raise for all employees that would come in two phases – the first increase this summer, the second at the start of next year.

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